NIGHT OF THE HUNTED: Trailer And Poster Released Ahead of October 20th Premiere on Shudder

When an unsuspecting woman stops at a remote gas station in the dead of night, she’s made the plaything of a sociopathic sniper with a secret vendetta. To survive she must not only dodge his bullets and fight for her life, but also figure out who wants her dead and why.

Shudder have released the trailer and poster for Franck Khalfoun's (P2, Maniac) thriller, Night of the Hunted. The violent thriller starring Camille Rowe will stream on Shudder from October 20th. The world premiere will be at Beyond Fest on October 7th.

Check out the trailer below. It looks like a particularily nasty piece of work, coming from a writer and director who has worked with the likes of Alexandre Aja (High Tension) who produced this film.

He might have picked up a thing or two from the notorious director.