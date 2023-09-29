MUBI in October: Spooky Season Offerings Include Bailey-Bond's CENSOR And Masumura's IREZUMI - SPIDER TATTOO

There are a lot of go-to platforms for seasonal streaming but do not forget what you presume are outliers to the spooky season cause.

Take MUBI for instance. Regarded as a home for the arthouse and the autuer, MUBI is stacked to the rafters with quality programming. They also know that their suscribers like to get their spook on so they've curated a handful of terror-ific titles for the month of October to scratch that spooky itch.

MUBI's seasonal programming will include two films from Masumura Yasuzo, Blind Beast and Irezumi - Spider Tattoo. MUBI has also put together a collection of film from female filmmakers, including Censor and The Love Witch. On the doc side they also have Rodney Ascher's A Glitch in the Matrix.

A summary of the full announcement, for the purpose of highlighting programming of interest to our readers, follows...