MotelX 2023: Award Winners From This Year's Festival

The seventeenth edition of MotelX in Lisbon, Portugal, has come and gone. For one week festival attendees got some of the best that the festival circuit has to offer. Now that things have calmed down it is time to share with everyone the winners from this year's event.

17th EDITION - WINNERS

“DE IMPERIO”, by Alessandro Novelli, is the winner of the MOTELX Award for Best Portuguese Horror Short Film, in the 17th edition of MOTELX.

The Méliès d’argent Award for Best European Feature Film went to the Danish film “SUPERPOSITION”, by Karoline Lyngbye.

The 17th MOTELX happened between 12 and 18 September, at Cinema São Jorge, in Lisbon. More than 100 films, 80 sessions, and many countries and sub-genres of horror made this year’s edition.

The winners of the main competitions of MOTELX were announced last Sunday (17 September), during the Closing Screening of the 17th edition of the Festival, at Cinema São Jorge, in Lisbon.

“De Imperio”, by Alessandro Novelli, was distinguished with the MOTELX Award - Best Portuguese Horror Short Film (prize money: 5.000€), out of 12 national films. The jury, composed by Ingmar Koch (musician and producer), Juan Castro Garcia (artistic director of the Galician Freaky Film Festival), and Rita Blanco (actress), justified the choice of this film “for creating its own world parallel to reality in a metaphysical way”, where “nothing is obvious, it's always unexpected and not always understandable at first glance because it has several layers”. “Paralysis”, by Inês Monteiro, received a Special Mention in the competition that fulfills one of the main objectives of MOTELX: promote, encourage, and exhibit horror films made in Portugal.

The same panel of judges also decided to give the Méliès d’argent Award - Best European Short Film to “Gangrene”, by Spanish filmmaker Ignacio Gil-Toresano Fernández, for showing “fear, dread, restlessness with very little”.

“Superposition”, by Danish director Karoline Lyngbye, won the Méliès d’argent Award for Best European Feature Film. Actor Dinarte de Freitas (who starred in this year’s MOTELX spot), director Gonçalo Almeida and the general director of Sitges - International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia, Mònica Garcia Massagué, made up the jury which highlighted the “talented cast”, the “excellent cinematography” and the “complexity in the use of fantasy devices to show a well-woven narrative web”. The Special Mention went to “Hood Witch”, by French director Saïd Belktibia.

“Irati”, by Paul Urkijo Alijo (Spain), was given the Audience Award at the 17th edition of MOTELX.

During the ceremony, the winners of three other competitions, which had already been announced at the Festival, were also mentioned: “Down Under”, by Lola Ramos, was the Best MOTELX microFILM (the main category of the YouTube MOTELX microFILMS Award), “Mi Vida en Tus Manos”, by Nuno Beato, conquered the first Big Bad Wolf Award (ever), and “Trauma”, by Tiago Matos, won the MOTELX GUIÕES Award for Best Portuguese Horror Screenplay.

About the 17th edition of MOTELX, which happened between 12 and 18 September, the artistic directors Pedro Souto and João Monteiro highlighted the “10 incredible days” of the Festival, “which began with three memorable days of Warm-Up”, and the “170 films, including features and shorts, 80 sessions, and many countries and sub-genres of horror represented”.

The 18th edition of MOTELX - Lisbon International Horror Film Festival, to be held next year, already has dates set: 10 to 16 September 2024.