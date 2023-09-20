IN THE FIRE Trailer Debut: Amber Heard Stars in Supernatural Thriller

A doctor from New York travels to a remote plantation in the 1890s to care for a disturbed boy who seems to have inexplicable abilities. She begins treating the child, but in doing so ignites a war of science versus religion with the local priest who believes the boy is possessed by the Devil and is the reason for all the village's woes.

Amber Heard stars in Conor Allyn's supernatural thriller, In The Fire, coming from Saban Films next month. The trailer is debuting this morning, Check it out down below.

"The film is a meditation on the almost supernatural powers of love told through a strong-willed and independent woman at the turn of the 20th century. I feel honored to be part of this labor of love and to be the lead in Conor Allyn’s vision. I feel lucky to be surrounded by such an amazing cast. They’re as dedicated and magical as the characters they play." - Amber Heard

Conor Allyn directed from at script written by Pascal Borno, Silvio Muraglia and themselves. Heard stars with Eduardo Noriega and Lorenzo McGovern Zaini.

In The Fire will screen in theaters and on digital/On Deman on October 13th, 2023.

**The quote was provided prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike and can be used for editorial purposes in support of the film’s release.**