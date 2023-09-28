Hollywood Suite's SHOCKTOBER Features a Massive Lineup of Halloween Faves

Sunday, Sunday, Sunday! Spooky season is coming! Hollywood Suite will sell you the whole seat, but you'll only need the eeeeeeedge!

Hollywood Suite have announced their lineup of spooky season films for the month of October. The specialty channel here in Canada is gearing up for the best month of the year with a massive list of titles to help you celebrate Halloween. That list is down below.

Also, for horror fans here in Toronto Hollywood Suite is hosting a free night at the movies with our friends at the Revue Cinema. There will be a sneak peek of the BBC series Wreck with a free screening of Virus, starring Jamie Lee Curtis. That will happen on Wednesday, October 11th. Our own Kurt is a regular visitor and it falls on my day off. I might just make the trek across the city and join him.

The full announcement follows.

Hollywood Suite is excited to unleash their killer 2023 Shocktober programming lineup beginning October 1, with a body bag full of movies and series for every Canadian horror fan. Anchoring the annual menacing month of mayhem is the exclusive Canadian Premiere of the six-part horror-comedy series Wreck, with two back-to-back episodes airing on October 5 and new episodes airing every Thursday following through November 2. Additional Shocktober premieres include Jason Brennan’s thriller L’Inhumain (2021); The Shape of Things to Come (1979), based on the novel by H.G. Wells; the Canadian cult classic Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II (1986); Jordan Peele’s award-winning thriller Get Out (2017) ; the pun-filled horror comedy Tales from the Crypt; Demon Knight (1995); and Rueben Martell’s Indigenous horror Don’t Say Its Name (2022). Wreck in person at a special FREE screening, along with the classic movie Virus (1999) starring Jamie Lee Curtis, on October 11 at the Revue Cinema in Toronto. Hosted by Hollywood Suite’s movie maven Cam Maitland, the fun begins at 6:45pm ET. Horror lovers and anglophiles alike can catch a sneak peek of the BBC hit seriesin person at a special FREE screening, along with the classic movie(1999) starring Jamie Lee Curtis, on October 11 at the Revue Cinema in Toronto. Hosted by Hollywood Suite’s movie maven Cam Maitland, the fun begins at 6:45pm ET. Tickets are available on the Revue Cinema’s website A full list of Shocktober selections available on Hollywood Suite On Demand this October:

(In alphabetical order)