Fantastic Fest 2023 Preview: Too Many Great Flicks to Count

Kill

The Raid on a train is the simplest and most effective way of describing Nihil Nagesh Bhat's Kill. A love-struck solider learns that his paramour has been surreptitiously betrothed to another by her father. He goes to her and convinces her to elope, but when their train is beset by well organized, murderous bandits, this soldier will do anything to keep his lover safe. And if he can't, everyone will pay.

Uber-violent, fast paced, and with a central twist that launches the film into the revenge movie stratosphere, Kill is the ultimate experience for fans of punching, kicking, stabbing, and smashing. You know who you are. - J Hurtado