Fantastic Fest 2023 Preview: Too Many Great Flicks to Count

Editor, Festivals; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)

Leaves are falling and there's a mild chill in the air. It's Fall Fest Season and that means Fantastic Fest! It's a big year for new genre flicks and some of the best will be playing in Austin from September 21 - 28 and the good ol' Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar. We'll have plenty of coverage as the fest unspools. But ahead of that, here's a spotlight on just a few of the titles.


J Hurtado, Dave Canfield and Eric Ortiz Garcia contributed to this story.

Infested (aka Vermin)
Sébastien Vaniček's feature debut is this uber creepy-sounding French horror about a spider on the loose in an apartment complex. The film premiered at Venice under the title Vermines. -Ryland Aldrich

