DON'T MOVE: First Look at Horror Thriller Produced by Sam Raimi

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
We have your first look at Kelsey Asbille in Adam Schindler and Brian Netto's upcoming horror thriller, Don't MoveDon't Move wrapped production in Europe this past summer and is now in Post-Production
 
Don't Move follows a seasoned killer who injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent. She must run, fight and hide before her body completely shuts down.
 
The horror thriller was written by T.J. Cimfel and David White (Intruders starring Rory Culkin) and the cast includes the aformentioned Kelsey Asbille (Fargo, Yellowstone) and Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story).
 
It is produced by horror icon Sam Raimi under Raimi Productions, Christian Mercuri under Capstone Studios and Alex Lebovici underHammerstone Studios which gave us the brilliant Barbarian, and excellent Bill & Ted Face the Music.
 
 
 
