DARK HARVEST Trailer: Are You Ready For The Harvest?

In a cursed town, the annual harvest becomes a brutal battle for survival. On Halloween 1963, Sawtooth Jack, a terrifying legend, rises from the cornfields, threatening the town's children. Groups of boys unite to defeat the murderous scarecrow before midnight. Richie, a rebellious outcast, joins the run, motivated by his brother's previous victory. As the hunt progresses, Richie makes a shocking discovery and faces a pivotal choice to break the relentless cycle.

The upcoming horror flick Dark Harvest, based on the novel by Norman Partridge, will be available On Digital Friday, October 13th. It will also be in cinemas for one night only at Alamo Drafthouse Theaters on October 11th. MGM sent out the trailer today. Check it out, down below.

The adaptation was directed by David Slade and written by Michael Gilio. Dark Harvest stars Casey Likes, E’myri Crutchfield, Dustin Ceithamer, Elizabeth Reaser with Jeremy Davies