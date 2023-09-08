Crowdfund This: DEATHGASM 2: GOREMAGEDDON, Sequel to Horror Comedy in The Works

Fans of the 2015 horror comedy hit, Deathgasm, will be pleased to know that a sequel is finally in the works. The original director will be back behind the camera for Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon, and a crowfunding campaign will be launched on September 25th to help raise the produciton budget.

Fans Invited to Raise the Devil And Funds:

"Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon" Kickstarter Campaign Announced

Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon officially kicks off on Sept 25, 2023 via Kickstarter. Following the tremendous success of the cult-classic, fans can now play an active role in bringing the sequel to life and unleashing a new wave of head-banging chaos to the world.

Director Jason Lei Howden [Deathgasm, Guns Akimbo], known for his knack for blending horror and humour seamlessly, is back at the helm to ensure the sequel delivers a relentless onslaught of gore, laughter, and demonic mayhem.

The film will be produced in New Zealand as a joint effort by Nick Garrett of Fish.Ent and Grant Bradley of Aristos Films, with L.A.-based director BJ McDonnell [Hatchet 3, Foo Fighter's Studio 666] attached as Executive Producer. Toronto-based genre film specialist Raven Banner is on board to handle world sales and oversee production of the physical goods for the crowdfunding campaign.

"We've been blown away by the enthusiasm and love people have shown for Deathgasm," said Jason, "For years I've been asked if a sequel was in the works, and I can honestly say that fans can expect an even more intense, hilarious, and fucked-up experience with Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon."

"We need to get our fans the batshit-insane film they deserve ASAP, and we won’t achieve that through the usual funding pathways," added producer Nick Garrett. "This campaign is an opportunity for devotees to not only be a part of the Deathgasm legacy but to also contribute to the creation of a film that promises to push the boundaries of horror-comedy."

The Kickstarter campaign offers a range of exclusive rewards, from limited-edition merchandise to actual film props & wardrobe and even the chance to be featured as a gore soaked extra in the film itself.

A teaser poster for the sequel has been created by legendary poster artist Matt Ryan Tobin ( https://www.worksofmattryan.com ), the artwork for which will be used as an Exclusive blu-ray slipcover only for Kickstarter supporters.

"The sequel promises to not only satisfy the cravings of die-hard fans of the original film, like myself, but it will also rip out the hearts of a new wave of viewers," said Exec Producer B.J. McDonnell. "You can also anticipate a soundtrack that will rock harder than ever, a hallmark of the Deathgasm franchise."

For more information and to register for the pre-launch, please visit the Kickstarter page

