WRECK: British Horror-Comedy Series Coming to Hollywood Suite in October
News for our Canadian readers, the six-part British horror-comedy series Wreck is coming to Hollywood Suite in October. The show will have its Canadian premiere on the channel with a back-to-back launch on October 5th then roll out one episode per week thereafter.
Wreck is set on the Sacramentum, a luxury cruise liner on which a diverse group of disillusioned, nihilistic Gen Z cruise line workers embark on an odyssey of hedonistic partying. Twenty-year-old Jamie has joined the crew under a fake identity to uncover the truth about his sister’s reported suicide on the ship’s last voyage. On board he uncovers the gruesome truth, while sinister mascot Quacky prowls the decks at night.
Wreck premiered back in England around this time last year on the Beeb. It's round-the-world cruise then took it to Hulu last March and it has now come into port here in Canada. Both of those channels have picked up a second season of the show. An assortment of trailers and sneak peaks from both broadcaster and streamer can be found below.
Hollywood Suite welcomes you aboard a killer cruise with the exclusive Canadian premiere of the six-part horror-comedy series Wreck, starting with two back-to-back episodes on October 5. Starring Oscar Kennedy (Outlander), Jack Rowan (Peaky Blinders), and Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), the show will set sail with a new episode airing every Thursday at 9pm ET until the season one finale on November 2. Episodes will be available exclusively on Hollywood Suite On Demand following their premiere."We are delighted that Wreck will be anchoring our popular Shocktober programming this year," said Sharon Stevens, Vice President, Programming at Hollywood Suite. "We are always looking for new scary movies and series to help our subscribers celebrate the spookiest season and Wreck brings a winning mix of giggles and gore with its wonderfully queer twist on the slasher format.""Wreck is a fast-paced and fun coming-of-age story that combines comedy and horror with questions about who we really are," said Megan Nelles, Sales & Distribution Manager, Fremantle Canada. "Hollywood Suite is the perfect partner to bring this genre-bending series from our talented team at Euston Films to a Canadian audience and we could not be more delighted to have them onboard."The series is produced by Euston Films, a Fremantle label, and shot in Northern Ireland with support from Northern Ireland Screen. Wreck is written by Ryan J. Brown and executive produced by Tommy Bulfin (Death in Paradise, Peaky Blinders) and Noemi Spanos (Dublin Murders). Chris Baugh (Boys from County Hell) directs and executive produces all six episodes. With a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series has been picked up for a second season by BBC and Hulu.
