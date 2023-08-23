WRECK: British Horror-Comedy Series Coming to Hollywood Suite in October

News for our Canadian readers, the six-part British horror-comedy series Wreck is coming to Hollywood Suite in October. The show will have its Canadian premiere on the channel with a back-to-back launch on October 5th then roll out one episode per week thereafter.

Wreck is set on the Sacramentum, a luxury cruise liner on which a diverse group of disillusioned, nihilistic Gen Z cruise line workers embark on an odyssey of hedonistic partying. Twenty-year-old Jamie has joined the crew under a fake identity to uncover the truth about his sister’s reported suicide on the ship’s last voyage. On board he uncovers the gruesome truth, while sinister mascot Quacky prowls the decks at night.

Wreck premiered back in England around this time last year on the Beeb. It's round-the-world cruise then took it to Hulu last March and it has now come into port here in Canada. Both of those channels have picked up a second season of the show. An assortment of trailers and sneak peaks from both broadcaster and streamer can be found below.