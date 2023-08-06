TRIGGERED (TOPAKK) Trailer: Filipino Action Flick is Ready to Destroy You

Where the hell did this come from?

The Philippines, Andrew.

Yes, thank you, brain. I mean, why is this the first time we're hearing of Richard V. Somes’ action flick Triggered aka Topakk? Set to have its world premiere at Locarno before moving on to other festivals on the circuit this action flick looks top tier.

Somes shows a man struggling with PTSD. Discharged from the army, he finds himself in the middle of a different kind of conflict when a drug peddler seeks his protection against a vigilante death squad.

“I am really inspired by the 1980s action films. It all started with ‘First Blood’ or even [Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer] ‘Commando.’ I was also thinking of that whole ‘reluctant hero’ subgenre, of ‘Die Hard,’ ‘Lethal Weapon’,” lists Somes.

“We wanted to make it more visceral, raw. Given our constraints, we cannot approach action the same way Hollywood does. But what we can do is give the viewers something they will feel. We are doing it the old-school way,” he says, admitting he would like to continue the story in the future.

“We don’t often get to do action films in the Philippines. So when we do, why not go all the way back to that heyday of action? Also, we had a consultant on set and he would always say: ‘The sound, the smells, the blood – it all feels elevated when you are in the middle of it.’”

“When you are in the war zone, nothing feels normal anymore.”