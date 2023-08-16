THE PILOT Trailer Shows Ingredients for French Action: Duty, Dilemma, Drones, Terror

A new trailer for The Pilot shows four drone pilots receiving orders to stike against a suspected terrorist. So what's the dilemma?

Headed for a North American release in September, The Pilot "tells the story of Daniel -- a drone pilot in Mali who conducts a military operation for which he is tracking down the head of a jihadist network with his team," according to the official synopsis. "Daniel finds himself in the middle of a terrible dilemma when he needs to make a choice between his duty, the protection of his men in the field, and his family, taken as hostages by terrorists and might get executed if he refuses to cooperate."

Ah, OK, I see.

Paul Doucet wrote and directed what's described as an action-thriller, which the trailer only begins to hint at. But why give everything away, like some Hollywood blockbuster? (Ahem.) Hugo Becker, Eye Haidara, Grégory Fitoussi, and Kahina Carina lead the cast.

The Pilot will be available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms in North America, as well as on DVD, starting on September 12, 2023, through Freestyle Digital Media. Visit the official site to read more. Watch the trailer below, and mark your calendars now.