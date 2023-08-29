THE KILLER Trailer: Fincher And Fassbender Excite in an International Man-Hunt

After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.

Fincher's back baby. Truthfully he was never away, just it has been a while since his last film Monk, and any absence of Fincher feels like a lifetime to us. Fincher’s new movie is The Killer, which reunites him with his Se7en scribe, Andrew Kevin Walker. They adapted Alexis Nolent (pen name: Matz) and Luc Jacamon’s French graphic novel series.

Fincher made The Killer for Netflix and it has its world premiere this Sunday in the Competition lineup at the Venice Film Festival. It hits theaters on October 27th and launches on the streamer on November 10th.

The internet collectively lost its shit yesterday when the poster dropped and now we're doing it again with the trailer as well. Holy moly, we've never been so happy to see pale yellow backdrops and fluorescent lighting so much in our lives. The trailer is edited in an almost impossible-to-decipher hurried pace - something to give trailer reactors an aneurysm - but it's clearly Fincher’s style and we cannot wait to get our eyeballs on the finished product.