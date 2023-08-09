THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK Trailer: Events Series Should Prove There is Life, And Death, Lots of Death, Beyond The Movies

The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

If you are like us, devoted disciples of the Wickiverse, you may have approached the upcoming events series, The Continental: From the World of John Wick, with a little bit of trepidation.

This is the first time that we will explore the Wickiverse outside of the John Wick timeline. There is no Keanu up front and no Stahelski at the helm. We have a new trio of showrunners at the top with no previous association with the four films. Can the Wickiverse exist outside of the original films? If this trailer is any indication the answer is a resouding yes. We need to get our eyeballs on more of this! Pronto!

The action looks on par with the films, lots of guns and brawls. They taken notes of all of the colorful characters from the four movies, and look to have gone even crazier, creating bigger, new ones, and shoving an equal number of them into the three part event series. The costume team have outdone themselves on this one, folks.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick starts on Friday, September 22nd and airs on Peacock on three consecutive Friday nights. The event series stars Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, and Peter Greene.