MEGALOMANIAC: New Trailer For Belgian Horror Flick, in Theaters Next Month

Martha and Félix are the children of the Butcher of Mons, a notorious Belgian serial killer from the 1990s. Unstable and riddled with insecurities, Martha lives vicariously through social media. Her brother, crushed by the family legacy, takes over their father's killings. Harassed and violently assaulted at work, the docile Martha falls into madness and goes through the looking glass into the strange and terrifying world inhabited by her brother.

This one is for families. No, not really. Do not let your children watch this one, unless you hate them. You don't hate your children do you?

Karim Ouelhaj's hauntingly beautiful and harrowing as fuck horror flick, Megalomaniac, will be in cinemas starting on September 8th from Darkstar Pcitures. Touted as a brutal and dark serial killer film, Megalomaniac exploits an unsolved true crime in Belgium from 1996 to 1997.

I was on the jury for the Grimmfest festival last year and it was too dark and nasty to give it all the awards but there was no denying that it was the best shot flick in competition last year. The jury awarded Magelomaniac with the best cinematography award. You will find out for yourself this September, but to get an idea check out the new trailer down below.