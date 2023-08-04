GenreBlast 2023: Virginia's Independent Genre Festival Announces Lineup

You gotta love summer festival season. Tucked in near the end of the season is GenreBlast Film Fest, a weekend long celebration of independant genre cinema in Winchester, Virginia. Seeking shelter from the last remnants of the Summer heat festival goers will hunker down at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester during the weekend of August 31st through September 3rd.

Find out more about this year's lineup of a dozen films in the official announcement below. Weekend passes are on sale now - links in the announcement.