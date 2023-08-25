BIG EASY QUEENS: LGBTQ Glam Horror Musical Wins Audience Award at Popcorn Frights

“I can't deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me.” Sally Field 1985

Few festival awards are as meaningful to the creative team behind a film as the Audience Award for Best Feature Film. You made something that resonated with the audience more than any other film. You did not appease the taste of a handful of jury members but of an entire theatre full of movie-goers.

The made-in-Florida LGBTQ glam horror musical Big Easy Queens made a big splash at Popcorn Frights and when the dust settled that audience graced Erynn Dalton's flck with the award. Congrats to all involved in the movie.

After Mob Queen of the Quarter Minnie Bouvèé has arch-nemesis Poodles Makenzie’s crew brutally slaughtered, she braces for the blowback; what she doesn’t expect, however, is to be stalked by a creepy masked figure who leaves behind bouquets of gardenias and terrifying notes. Is this Poodles’ revenge, or the work of Minnie’s estranged sister who stole her man years ago and has suddenly reappeared in her life?

Big Easy Queens will screen next at AGLIFF (Austin Gay and Lesbian International Film Festival) tomorrow, Saturday, August 26th. We have posted the trailer and some stills below the announcement.