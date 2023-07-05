Trailer Exclusive: First Look at Mystery Thriller BLUE HOUR
We have your first look at the trailer for Dan Bowhers' mystery thriller, Blue Hour: The Disappearance of Nick Brandreth.
Olivia Brandreth was nine years old when her father disappeared. Twenty five years later, she has returned to her childhood home to finally get closure in an unrelenting attempt to set the record straight.
Likened to faux documentary genre films of the same ilk, Lake Mungo and Something in the Dirt, it has big shoes to fill but is up to the task.
Writer/Director Dan Bowhers commented about his inspiration for the film: "I was wondering what it would look like if a true crime documentary completely flew off the rails and went somewhere really strange. 2 years later, we made Blue Hour."
Check out the trailer below and see for yourself. Blue Hour comes out on VOD on August 1st.
