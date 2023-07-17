THE CREATOR Trailer: Gareth Edwards' Sci-fi Actioner Pits Humanity Against AI Warlords

Is it too soon to say that I think that Gareth Edwards is an underappreciated genius? Having announced themselves with their small budget sci-fi hit Monsters Edwards was quickly enlisted to take on bigger monsters in the next incarnation in the Godzilla franchise. That was... received. Two years later they directed the stand alone Star Wars film Rogue One. That was also... received. However, it remains one of my personal faves of the entire franchise and it led to another personal favorite series, Andor.

And then, silence.

Until now.

While not a sound theory I think the issue with the two big studio projects was that Edwards was telling other people's stories. Here, with The Creator, they've shot a story they wrote while sharing screenplay duties with one of their Rogue One scribe's Chris Weitz. Perhaps that it the key to their success with an audience, telling their stories? There is no doubt that they are tremendously proficient at melding effects and live action - on a Blomkamp level - so what if the director were to do something they are more personally connected to? Not to say that Edwards did not give their all to the two previous films, just, creative executive control and all. I do not know, I am just typing out loud here.

Rant over, on to the task at hand. Seriously, check out this new trailer for his new film, The Creator. John David Washington plays Joshua, an ex-forces agent tasked with hunting down a mysterous weapon created by a warring AI entity. Just the weapon has been made in the form of a child. Cue the personal and existenial conflict.

Also cue some really amazing technology and action content. Jeebuz does The Creator look amazing. Jeebuz does it look amazing for an effects heavy sci-fi action film that cost less than half the budget of big studio blockbuster fare.

Jeebuz.