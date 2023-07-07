THE COFFEE TABLE: Spanish Dark Comedy Horror Acquired by Cinephobia Releasing For North America

A middle aged couple, blessed with a newborn baby, buy a gaudy coffee table, a decision that will dramatically change their lives.

Caye Casa's dark comedy horror flick, The Coffee Table (La mesita del comedor), has been picked up by Cinephobia Releasing for North American distribution. Expect to see it pop up on the American festival circuit beginning this September. The will be more festival dates between then and its physical & digital release in January of 2024.

For now, take a look at the trailer down below, which does not give away a thing. You have no idea what's coming.

But Andrew, it's just a piece of gaudy furni-

You have no idea what's coming.