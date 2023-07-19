MAMI WATA Teaser: CJ "Fiery" Obasi's Fantasy Adventure at Fantasia's Opening Weekend

When the harmony in a village is threatened by outside elements, two sisters must fight to save their people and restore the glory of a mermaid goddess to the land.

C.J. “Fiery” Obasi's fantasy drama Mami Wata helps kick off Fantasia's opening weekend, starting tomorrow night. Based on "Mother Water", the mermaid goddess myth, it is in competition in the Camera Lucida program.

A teaser had dropped for the flick. As it is a collection of character shots we have also included another clip so you can see more of Obasi's arthouse styling and Bunmi Demilola Fashina's gorgeous costume design and Campbell Precious Arebamen's makeup.

Mami Wata will begin its theatrical roll out this Fall in North America with Dekanalog, Switzerland with Trigon and UK with Aya.