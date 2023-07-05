BRIGHTWOOD Trailer: Debut Sci-fi Thriller From Dane Elcar Coming Around (And Around... And Around...) in August

The trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller flick called Brightwood has arrived. Cinephobia Releasing is going to release the debut feature film from Dane Elcar on VOD and DVD on August 22nd.

A couple find themselves trapped while on a run around a pond.

I know, you're thinking to yourselves, "Woah, Andrew, slow down. Don't overwhelm us with so much detail". Truthfully, we'd be doing you a disservice if we were to elaborate any more on Brightwood. We have seen it out of the festival cicruit previously and would suggest watching it when it comes out next month. See for yourself what Elcar and his cast & crew do with modest means and a story that will flip your brain a couple times.

The trailer is below the official announcement.