BRIGHTWOOD Trailer: Debut Sci-fi Thriller From Dane Elcar Coming Around (And Around... And Around...) in August
The trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller flick called Brightwood has arrived. Cinephobia Releasing is going to release the debut feature film from Dane Elcar on VOD and DVD on August 22nd.
A couple find themselves trapped while on a run around a pond.
I know, you're thinking to yourselves, "Woah, Andrew, slow down. Don't overwhelm us with so much detail". Truthfully, we'd be doing you a disservice if we were to elaborate any more on Brightwood. We have seen it out of the festival cicruit previously and would suggest watching it when it comes out next month. See for yourself what Elcar and his cast & crew do with modest means and a story that will flip your brain a couple times.
The trailer is below the official announcement.
Cinephobia Releasing is very proud to debut Dane Elcar's acclaimed sci-fi thriller BRIGHTWOOD on VOD and DVD on August 22nd.In the twisted vein of TIMECRIMES and COHERENCE, Elcar's chilling mind-bender has wowed festival audiences at Panic Fest, Other Worlds, Popcorn Frights, Another Hole in the Head, Salem Horror Fest, HorrorHound Film Festival, and more, with Dread Central applauding it as "effective sci-fi horror that isn’t afraid to be dark."Jen and Dan’s marriage is on the rocks with Jen seriously thinking about ending it for good. But when the pair go on a jog around a local pond in an attempt to hash things out, they find themselves running in circles as the exit trail vanishes and they repeatedly return to the same spot.Being stuck together in an endless loop would be bad enough, but when a silent hooded killer appears and starts tracking them down, the couple must figure out how to survive -- together or apart.Written and directed by Dane Elcar, BRIGHTWOOD stars Dana Berger and Max Woertendyke.
