TIL DEATH DO US PART: Official Trailer For Revenge Horror in Cinemas This August

Here's one for those of us who have a fear of commitment, the horror flick Til Death Do Us Part.

From the creator of Final Destination, a runaway bride must fight for survival against her vengeful former fiancé and his seven deadly groomsmen.

Directed by Timothy Woodward Jr. and written by the tandeom of Chad Law and Shane Daxy Taylor, Til Death Do Us Part is coming to cinemas nationwide on August 4th.

The official trailer was just released, you will find it below.