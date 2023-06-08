TIL DEATH DO US PART: Official Trailer For Revenge Horror in Cinemas This August
Here's one for those of us who have a fear of commitment, the horror flick Til Death Do Us Part.
From the creator of Final Destination, a runaway bride must fight for survival against her vengeful former fiancé and his seven deadly groomsmen.
Directed by Timothy Woodward Jr. and written by the tandeom of Chad Law and Shane Daxy Taylor, Til Death Do Us Part is coming to cinemas nationwide on August 4th.
The official trailer was just released, you will find it below.
From the twisted mind of the Final Destination creator, Cineverse announced today that the highly anticipated revenge flick Til Death Do Us Part will release exclusively in theaters nationwide on August 4.Til Death Do Us Part is a fresh and frightening, genre-bending ride led by Cam Gigandet (Twilight, Never Backdown), Jason Patric (The Lost Boys, Speed 2: Cruise Control), Natalie Burn (Black Adam, The Enforcer) and Orlando Jones (The Time Machine, Drumline).Directed by Emmy® Award Winner Timothy Woodward Jr., Til Death Do Us Part portrays the grim reality that not every romance story ends with happily ever after. After running away on her wedding day, a bride-to-be must fight for survival against her former fiancé and his seven deadly groomsmen. In the ultimate horror showdown, the groomsmen soon discover that she has no intention of going back to the life she left behind.Brimming with stylish violence and blood-soaked action, Til Death Do Us Part seamlessly blends the slick, kinetic thrills of John Wick with the dark, twisted revenge tale of Kill Bill.Co-written by Chad Law (Black Water) and Shane Dax Taylor (Isolation), Til Death Do Us Part also stars Ser'Darius Blain (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), D.Y. Sao (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Neb Chupin (Mindcage, Acceleration) and Pancho Moler (3 from Hell). The film is produced by Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination), Woodward Jr./Status Media and Entertainment and Burn/Born To Burn Films. Reddick and Woodward Jr. previously collaborated on the popular horror films The Final Wish & The Call, both starring genre legend Lin Shaye. The film’s Executive Producers include Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor, with Thomas Mann and Neb Chupin acting as Co-Executive Producers.
