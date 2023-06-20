THE BABY IN THE BASKET: Maryam d'Abo Returns to British Horror With Gothic Indie

In 1940s, the nuns of a remote Scottish island convent ready for an impending storm, but when a baby is left on their doorstep, Sister Agnes becomes convinced he is the Devil and wants to kill the child. After Agnes is locked away a grim series of events ensue as the storm rages, and as her Sisters begin to question faith and reality, Sister Eleanor must try to repent and survive the dark events at St Augustine’s.

Actress Maryam d'Abo is joining the cast of an upcoming British indie gothic horror called The Baby in the Basket. Maryam d'Abo got her start in British horror in the early 80s but her international claim to fame was becoming a Bond Girl in 1987s The Living Daylights. She's worked in television and film off and on over the years. The announcement follows.

Actress Maryam d’Abo is set to make her return to British horror, having joined the cast of the upcoming gothic horror feature film The Baby in the Basket.

Best known internationally for her role alongside Timothy Dalton as Bond girl Kara Milovy in 1987’s The Living Daylights, d’Abo began her acting career with a role in the cult 1982 British horror Xtro; her other horror credits include director Oliver Parker’s fantasy horror Dorian Gray along with the cult anthology series Tales from the Crypt.

The Baby in the Basket sees d’Abo joining a cast that includes Paul Barber (The Full Monty, Only Fools and Horses), Amber Doig-Thorne (Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Return of Krampus), Annabelle Lanyon (Legend, Dream Demon), Michaela Longden (Jack in the Box: Awakening, The Ghost Within), Elle O’Hara (When Darkness Falls, Memories of Another), and Alexandra Faye Sadeghian (Guns of Eden, Notice Me).

“We’re massively excited to round out our great cast for The Baby in the Basket with Maryam and look forward to seeing what she brings to the role of Mother Superior,” said director and executive producer Nathan Shepka.

“We’re delighted to add Maryam D’abo to the cast,” added writer and executive producer Tom Jolliffe. “Alongside Paul Barber and Annabelle Lanyon, we have a wealth of experience opposite our rising cast members, Michaela, Elle and Amber.”

Directed by Nathan Shepka (When Darkness Falls, Holiday Monday) from a script by Tom Jolliffe (Renegades, War of the Worlds: The Attack), The Baby in the Basket is being produced by Shepka Productions and Flickering Myth in association with Nerdly. Nathan Shepka, Tom Jolliffe and Gary Collinson are executive producing, with Ewan Jessamine producing. Filming is set to take place on location in Scotland, UK in September and October 2023.