QUICKSAND Trailer: Survival Thriller on Shudder This July
You have to be of a certain vintage, an age where we all thought that one of the ways we could possibly die was by drowning in quicksand.
It was such a frequent plot device of peril that if your favorite prime time show in the 70s or 80s did not feature at least one episode with the main characters getting caught in quicksand you wondered just how in touch with reality the showunners really were. Quicksand was a bonafide threat a few decades ago.
Fast foward to 2023 and Andrés Beltrán wants to rekindle that fear of colloids once again with their film, Quicksand. Shudder will stream the survival thriller from July 14th and they released the trailer earlier today. Check it out down below the announcement.
Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, released today the trailer for the new survival thriller Quicksand, the English-language Colombian film written by Matt Pitts (Westworld) and directed by Andrés Beltrán (Tarumama). The Shudder Original film will make its exclusive streaming debut Friday, July 14 on Shudder and will also be available to stream on AMC+.In Quicksand, an American couple, on the brink of divorce, travel to Colombia for a work conference. While on a hike through the rainforest, a storm causes them to become trapped in a pit of quicksand. Unable to move, it becomes a struggle for survival as they battle the elements of the jungle and a venomous snake, in order to escape. Starring Carolina Gaitàn (Encanto) and Allan Hawco (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan).
