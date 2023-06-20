QUICKSAND Trailer: Survival Thriller on Shudder This July

You have to be of a certain vintage, an age where we all thought that one of the ways we could possibly die was by drowning in quicksand.

It was such a frequent plot device of peril that if your favorite prime time show in the 70s or 80s did not feature at least one episode with the main characters getting caught in quicksand you wondered just how in touch with reality the showunners really were. Quicksand was a bonafide threat a few decades ago.

Fast foward to 2023 and Andrés Beltrán wants to rekindle that fear of colloids once again with their film, Quicksand. Shudder will stream the survival thriller from July 14th and they released the trailer earlier today. Check it out down below the announcement.