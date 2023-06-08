CONFIDENTIAL INFORMANT: New Trailer For Crime Thriller Starring Dominic Purcell, Mel Gibson, Nick Stahl, and Kate Bosworth.

This gritty crime thriller starring Mel Gibson tells the tale of two narcotics agents hunting for a cop killer during a crack epidemic. Hoping for leads, Moran (Dominic Purcell, “Prison Break”) and Thorton (Nick Stahl, Sin City) pay off a junkie informant. To provide for his wife (Kate Bosworth, Superman Returns) and son, Moran involves the stool pigeon in a deadly scheme. This causes the partners to come under the scrutiny of a suspicious internal affairs agent, leading to an explosive finale…

Lionsgate is releasing Michael Oblowitz's thriller Confidential Informant On Demand and Digital on June 27th and in select theaters on June 30th, 2023. A new trailer was just released. If crime thrillers are your jam, check it out down below.

Confidential Informant stars Dominic Purcell, Mel Gibson, Nick Stahl, and Kate Bosworth. Michael Oblowitz directed a script written by himself, Michael Kaycheck and Brooke Nasser.