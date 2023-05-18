The Latin House of Horror. El Estudio, Morbido, And Sula Launch Six-Film Slate of Spanish Language Horror Films
Production houses El Estudio, Morbido, and Sula announced a grande six-film slate of Spanish language horror films this week during Marche du Film.
Dubbed The Latin House of Horror the lineup of filmmakers include some who will be making their debut and sophomore film debuts. Others, despite their young years, could already be considered elder statesmen of genre filmmaking.
Of the half dozen five are based in Mexico. The lone Spanish filmmakers are Marissa Crespo and Moisés Romera who will make a feature length version of their award-winning 2017 short, 9 Steps.
There are a lot of familiar names in the Mexican contingent of filmmakers on this opening slate. Animator Sofía Carrillo is finally moving into feature length with her new film, Dead Man's Secret. Edgar Nito, director of the lauded film The Gasoline Thieves will make his sophomore feature film A Fisherman's Tale. This will be shot on Pátzcuaro lake in the Michoacán province where more than one Anarchist has visited when Morbido was held there throughout the years.
Adrián García Bogliano does not have time to rest on his laurels. A long time favorite here at Screen Anarchy, we've often joked about his proficiency but as long as he keeps turning out the hits we do not mind at all. He has on new film on this slate called Family.
Isaac Ezban, highly regarded for his high concept horror thrillers, took his first step into pure horror last year with Mal de ojo. His next film will a psychological thriller called Karmin which features a battle of the wills between a motivational speaker and their ventriloquist doll.
Last but not least is Michelle Garza Cervera, whose breakout hit Huesera earned them two awards at Tribeca last year. Last Summer we reported that this project, That Summer in the Dark, was in the works.
Descriptions of all six projects follow.
“9 Steps,” (Marissa Crespo, Moisés Romera)Sara, a lonely girl with nyctophobia, receives mysterious notes and candies from the abandoned apartment above, leading her to confront a witch and face her fears as she transitions from childhood to adulthood.Presented at Sitges’s FilMarket Hub, a feature inspired by the theme of the duo’s celebrated seven-minute short film of the same title which won over 150 awards, positioning them as genre filmmakers to track.“Dead Man’s Secret,” (Sofía Carrillo)Sergio, a morgue worker with the ability to communicate with the dead, uncovers a secret that triggers a curse, leading to paranormal disturbances and dire consequences for him and his loved ones.The awaited first feature from the Jalisco-based Carrillo, a stop-motion auteur of exquisite but unsettling visual style, and two times Ariel animated short winner.“A Fishermen’s Tale,” (Edgar Nito)A terrifying fable that follows four stories on a fishermen island at Michoacán’s Pátzcuaro lake, where an evil lake spirit stalks them and leads them to their tragic fate.Produced with Pirotecnia Films, Nito’s follow-up to first feature “The Gasoline Thieves,” which earned its helmer the best new narrative filmmaker plaudit at the Tribeca Film Festival and large critical praise, Variety calling it an “attention-grabbing, ignition-ready debut.”“Family,” (Adrián García Bogliano)Ticking off each sub-genre of horror film after film with a high-energy output, Bogliano is a key driver in the growth of Latin America horror to festival and larger audience recognition. In “Family,” a teen girl makes a startling revelation that her parents were involved in witchcraft years ago, trading their souls for success and wealth. As the time comes to fulfil the debt owed, she must confront the consequences of the wish they made and the lodge that granted it.“Karmin,” (Isaac Ezban)Moving from fantasy mind-binders to full-on horror in his latest movie, “Mal de Ojo,” Ezban is back with “Karmin,” a psychological thriller in which Toño, a thriving motivational speaker, hides a shy and insecure side behind his confident persona, finding solace and power in his ventriloquist doll, Karmin. But when their bond is tested, Karmin’s influence unveils a darker side of Toño, jeopardizing his relationships and unleashing hidden secrets.“That Summer in the Dark,” (Michelle Garza Cervera)In a monotonous summer in Tlatelolco, two teenage friends, obsessed with American serial killers, have their perception of violence shattered when a neighbor’s brutal crime unveils the unsettling possibility that killers are closer than they ever imagined.A Tribeca New Narrative Director winner for “Huesera,” Garza Cervera here records the fascination of classic U.S. genre tropes, contrasting them with the far realer and closer horror of femicide rampant in Mexico. Co-produced by Vision, co-founded by Andres Budnik and Liam Scholey, a management and production company based out of Los Angeles with offices in Mexico City.
