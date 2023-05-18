Production houses El Estudio, Morbido, and Sula announced a grande six-film slate of Spanish language horror films this week during Marche du Film.

Dubbed The Latin House of Horror the lineup of filmmakers include some who will be making their debut and sophomore film debuts. Others, despite their young years, could already be considered elder statesmen of genre filmmaking.

Of the half dozen five are based in Mexico. The lone Spanish filmmakers are Marissa Crespo and Moisés Romera who will make a feature length version of their award-winning 2017 short, 9 Steps.

Dead Man's Secret. Edgar Nito, director of the lauded film A Fisherman's Tale. This will be shot on Pátzcuaro lake in the Michoacán province where more than one Anarchist has visited when Morbido was held there throughout the years. There are a lot of familiar names in the Mexican contingent of filmmakers on this opening slate. Animator Sofía Carrillo is finally moving into feature length with her new film,. Edgar Nito, director of the lauded film The Gasoline Thieves will make his sophomore feature film. This will be shot on Pátzcuaro lake in the Michoacán province where more than one Anarchist has visited when Morbido was held there throughout the years.

Adrián García Bogliano does not have time to rest on his laurels. A long time favorite here at Screen Anarchy, we've often joked about his proficiency but as long as he keeps turning out the hits we do not mind at all. He has on new film on this slate called Family.

Isaac Ezban, highly regarded for his high concept horror thrillers, took his first step into pure horror last year with Mal de ojo . His next film will a psychological thriller called Karmin which features a battle of the wills between a motivational speaker and their ventriloquist doll.

That Summer in the Dark, was in the works. Last but not least is Michelle Garza Cervera, whose breakout hit Huesera earned them two awards at Tribeca last year. Last Summer we reported that this project,, was in the works.

Descriptions of all six projects follow.