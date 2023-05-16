Frontieres 2023: First Wave of Market Titles And Forum Announced

As Summer approaches Anarchist's eyes turn to Montreal and the promise of another Frontieres Market. A chance to see what may come down the pipeline of genre film production Frontieres arleady boasts a history of successful projects. Films like Raw, Vivarium, The Long Walk and Hatching were all pitched at the market.

The first wave of titles for this year's market and forum were announced today. On the market side we will see new projects from Peter Hengl (Family DInner) and other filmmakers looking to make their feature film debut. A large majority of projects are from women directors and two projects are from Quebecois filmmakers.

Audrey Ewell (Until The Light Takes Us), Jean Mach & Nicolas Alberny (8th Wonderland) and Nyla Innuksuk (Slash/Back) are working on their next films. They will be participating in the Forum which will see them get ever closer to shooting their new projects. These are already off the ground and have secured various commitments for production, it is just a matter of "pulling that train into the station" as one industry insider plain-spoke it for me.

The final wave of projects will be announced at the end of the month.