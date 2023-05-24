FEAR THE INVISIBLE MAN: New Trailer And Release Announcement

After taking in her medical school colleague, who has become invisible, a widow witnesses his gradual descent into madness. As he schemes to unleash a reign of terror and murder, she must find a way to stop him from wreaking havoc across the city.

This may appeal to fans of gothic horror flicks. Paul Dudbridge's Fear the Invisible Man is being released by Shinehouse next month and they've sent along a new trailer with the announcement.

It appears to be set around the same time as the original author H.G. Wells serialized and published his seminal novel, near the end of the Victorian era. England has a bounty of historical locations and prop houses to aid Dudbridge in his quest for adjacency. Production looks modest but not cheap. Yeah, gothic horror fans may want to check this one out.

Fear the Invisible Man is coming to Digital, VOD and DVD on June 13, 2023.