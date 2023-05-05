CHILDREN OF THE CORN Blu-Ray Giveaway

In CHILDREN OF THE CORN, twelve-year-old Eden, possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield, recruits the other children in her small town to rise up and take control. Tired of having to pay the price for their parents’ mistakes, Eden leads the kids on a bloody rampage, killing the adults and anyone who opposes her. With all the adults jailed or dead, it comes down to one high schooler who won't go along with the plan and becomes the town's only hope of survival.

We have two blu-rays to give away for Kurt Wimmer's horror flick Children of the Corn. After a lengthy absence away from the director's chair Wimmer is back with a new intallment of the horror franchise. Children of the Corn will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray on May 9, 2023.

Directed and written by Kurt Wimmer (Ultraviolet), CHILDREN OF THE CORN stars Elena Kampouris (Before I Fall), Kate Moyer (“Station Eleven”), Callan Mulvey (Till Death) and Bruce Spence (The Dry).

We will draw two lucky winners on Monday, May 8, 2023 at noon PST. To enter you must be a resident of the U.S. and entries are limited to one per household. Check out our fact finding question below. When you have the answer email us here . All qualifying entries will be entered into the random draw.

Who directed the very first Children of the Corn movie?