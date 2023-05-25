A KNIGHT'S WAR Exclusive: First Title Poster For New Movie Directed by PSYCHO GOREMAN's Matthew Ninaber

Filming has wrapped on Matthew Ninaber's new film, a high concept fantasy/horror film from right here in Canada called A Knight's War.

A knight ventures off into various chaotic realms to slay witches and demonic gods to save the unlikely.

The new film from the titular star of Psycho Goreman and director of Death Valley now heads into post. Sales began this past week at Marche du Film and with that the hype machine has begun.

We are pleased to have been asked by the production team to share with you, for the first time outside of the market at Cannes, the first title poster for A Knight's War.

A Knight's War stars Kristen Kaster and Jeremy Ninaber from Death Valley, Matthew's Psycho Goreman co-star Kristen MacCulloch, Raechel Fisher, Ariel Gerard, Sasha Ormond and Sadie Jantzi. Our friend Gabriel Carrer (For the Sake of Vicious and The Demolisher) was the assistant director on this project.

High Rise Studio produced and Epic Pictures announced the movie at the Market.