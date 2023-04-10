STAR WARS: VISIONS Series Two Trailer Delivers Exciting And Eclectic Mix of Styles And Action

Animation at Star Wars remains an integral part of story telling in the greater SWU. Case in point, we saw this as recently as the trailer for the live action series Ohsaka on the weekend, recreating the final moments of the final episode of Star Wars Rebels. Star Wars animation is not just here to look pretty but contribute to the overall story of the universe.

But when it looks pretty... golly gee whiz!

Cue the trailer for the second season of Star Wars: Visions, the collection of animated shorts that kicked off its first season tapping the animated prowess of Japanese animation studios then branching out to the rest of the World. Now, we have a collection a shorts not only from all over the World but a wider collection of styles too. From 3D and 2D to an amazing looking claymation short from Aardman. You'll find it all in the trailer below.

Star Wars: Visions drops on Disney+ on May the 4th.