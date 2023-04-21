PLAYLAND Exclusive: New Official Trailer For Georden West's LGBTQ+ Docu Fiction, World Sales go to Alief

Alief has acquired world sales rights for Georden West's debut feature, Playland, a docu-fiction about Boston's Playand Cafe, the center of queer life in the city for 60 years.

... Playland offers what could be described as an audiovisial archival tour, with the best kind of archival material: stories, voices, songs, dances, and a gaze that shifts between its characters that breathed life into this unique setting.

Playland defies easy definition, just as queer history does: while much is lost, there is still much to know, and to celebrate. These ghosts won't disappear just because a building is gone. Playland makes you feel as if you are walking through a performing museum, interacting with those whose made the history happen, those who normally are ignored, but whose lives make queer history possible.