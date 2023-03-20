Shudder in April: Highlights Include KIDS VS ALIENS and FROM BLACK

We have been assured that Spring is definitely coming though you would be hard pressed to convince any Anarchists here in Eastern Canada otherwise. What the hell, March?

The big additions for the month are Jason Eisener's Kids vs Aliens and Thomas Marchese's From Black. I've seen Kids vs Aliens, I think it is a hoot.

The same goes for the Shudder Ressurected series next month. I'm positive I've seen just about every Slumber Party Massacre movie there is but somehow Richard Attenborough's Magic has eluded me. I get to make up for that in April.

All the release information follows.