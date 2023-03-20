Shudder in April: Highlights Include KIDS VS ALIENS and FROM BLACK
We have been assured that Spring is definitely coming though you would be hard pressed to convince any Anarchists here in Eastern Canada otherwise. What the hell, March?
The big additions for the month are Jason Eisener's Kids vs Aliens and Thomas Marchese's From Black. I've seen Kids vs Aliens, I think it is a hoot.
The same goes for the Shudder Ressurected series next month. I'm positive I've seen just about every Slumber Party Massacre movie there is but somehow Richard Attenborough's Magic has eluded me. I get to make up for that in April.
All the release information follows.
PREMIERESKIDS VS ALIENSDirected by Jason EisenerStreaming on Shudder April 14th(Available in US, CA, UKI, ANZ)SynopsisAll Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an alltime rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night.Director: Jason EisenerWriters: Jason Eisener and John DaviesCast: Dominic Mariche, Phoebe Rex, Calem MacDonald Language: EnglishFROM BLACKDirected by Thomas MarcheseStreaming on Shudder April 28th(Available in US, CA, UKI, ANZ)SynopsisA young mother, crushed by guilt after the disappearance of her young son 5 years previously, is presented with a bizarre offer to learn the truth and set things right. But how far is she willing to go, and is she willing to pay the terrifying price for a chance to hold her boy again?Director: Thomas MarcheseWriters: Thomas Marchese and Jessub Flower Cast: Anna Camp, John Ales, Jennifer Lafleur Language: EnglishSHUDDER RESURRECTEDTHE SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE (1982)Directed by Amy Holden JonesStreaming on Shudder April 3rdSynopsisA female high school student's slumber party turns into a bloodbath, as a newly escaped psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill prowls her neighborhood.Director: Amy Holden JonesWriters: Rita Mae Brown and Amy Holden Jones Cast: Michelle Michaels, Robin Stille, Michael Villella Language: EnglishMAGIC (1978)Directed by Richard AttenboroughStreaming on Shudder April 3rdSynopsisA ventriloquist is at the mercy of his vicious dummy while he tries to renew a romance with his high school sweetheart.Director: Richard AttenboroughWriters: William GoldmanCast: Anthony Hopkins, Ann-Margret, Burgess MeredithLanguage: EnglishDON'T PANIC (1989)Directed by Rubén Galindo Jr.Streaming on Shudder April 4th SynopsisOn his 17th birthday, a boy named Michael has a surprise party thrown by his friends, where a session with a Ouija board accidentally unleashes a demon named Virgil, who possesses one of them to go on a killing spree. Michael, now plagued by violent nightmares and premonitions, sets out to try and stop the killings.Director: Rubén Galindo Jr.Writer: Rubén Galindo Jr.Cast: Jon Michael Bischof, Gabriela Hassel, Helena RojoLanguage: EnglishBOG (1984)Directed by Don KeeslarStreaming on Shudder April 10thSynopsisDynamite fishing in a rural swamp revives a prehistoric gill monster that must have the blood of human females in order to survive.Director: Don KeeslarWriter: Carl KittCast: Gloria DeHaven, Aldo Ray, Marshall ThompsonLanguage: EnglishFINAL EXAM (1981)Directed by Jimmy HustonStreaming on Shudder April 17thSynopsisIn a small college in North Carolina, only a select few students are left to take mid terms. But, when a killer strikes, it could be everyone’s final exam.Director: Jimmy HustonWriter: Jimmy HustonCast: Cecile Bagdadi, Joel S. Rice, Ralph BrownLanguage: EnglishPRIMAL RAGE (1988)Directed by Vittorio RambaldiStreaming on Shudder April 17thSynopsisA baboon escapes from a Florida campus lab and starts spreading something bad with a bite.Director: Vittorio RambaldiWriters: Umberto Lenzi and James JusticeCast: Patrick Lowe, Cheryl Arutt, Sarah BuxtonLanguage: EnglishDARKLANDS (1996)Directed by Julian RichardsStreaming on Shudder April 17thSynopsisA reporter investigates ritual profanations and finds himself involved with a Druidic cult.Director: Julian RichardsWriters: Julian Richards and David MitchellCast: Craig Fairbrass, Rowena King, Jon FinchAbout Shudder: English
