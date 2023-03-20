SXSW Coverage Anime Dramas Weird News Festival News

Shudder in April: Highlights Include KIDS VS ALIENS and FROM BLACK

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
We have been assured that Spring is definitely coming though you would be hard pressed to convince any Anarchists here in Eastern Canada otherwise. What the hell, March? 
 
The big additions for the month are Jason Eisener's Kids vs Aliens and Thomas Marchese's From Black. I've seen Kids vs Aliens, I think it is a hoot. 
 
The same goes for the Shudder Ressurected series next month. I'm positive I've seen just about every Slumber Party Massacre movie there is but somehow Richard Attenborough's Magic has eluded me. I get to make up for that in April.
 
PREMIERES
 
KIDS VS ALIENS
 
Directed by Jason Eisener
 
Streaming on Shudder April 14th
 
(Available in US, CA, UKI, ANZ)
 
Synopsis
 
All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an alltime rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night.
 
Director: Jason Eisener
 
Writers: Jason Eisener and John Davies
 
Cast: Dominic Mariche, Phoebe Rex, Calem MacDonald Language: English
 
 
 
FROM BLACK
 
Directed by Thomas Marchese
 
Streaming on Shudder April 28th
 
(Available in US, CA, UKI, ANZ)
 
Synopsis
 
A young mother, crushed by guilt after the disappearance of her young son 5 years previously, is presented with a bizarre offer to learn the truth and set things right. But how far is she willing to go, and is she willing to pay the terrifying price for a chance to hold her boy again?
 
Director: Thomas Marchese
 
Writers: Thomas Marchese and Jessub Flower Cast: Anna Camp, John Ales, Jennifer Lafleur Language: English
 
 
SHUDDER RESURRECTED
 
THE SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE (1982)
 
Directed by Amy Holden Jones
 
﻿Streaming on Shudder April 3rd
 
Synopsis 
 
A female high school student's slumber party turns into a bloodbath, as a newly escaped psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill prowls her neighborhood. 
 
Director: Amy Holden Jones 
 
Writers: Rita Mae Brown and Amy Holden Jones Cast: Michelle Michaels, Robin Stille, Michael Villella Language: English 
 
 
MAGIC (1978) 
 
Directed by Richard Attenborough
 
﻿Streaming on Shudder April 3rd 
 
Synopsis 
 
A ventriloquist is at the mercy of his vicious dummy while he tries to renew a romance with his high school sweetheart. 
 
Director: Richard Attenborough 
 
Writers: William Goldman 
 
Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Ann-Margret, Burgess Meredith 
 
Language: English 
 
 
 
DON'T PANIC (1989) 
 
Directed by Rubén Galindo Jr.
 
Streaming on Shudder April 4th ﻿
 
Synopsis 
 
On his 17th birthday, a boy named Michael has a surprise party thrown by his friends, where a session with a Ouija board accidentally unleashes a demon named Virgil, who possesses one of them to go on a killing spree. Michael, now plagued by violent nightmares and premonitions, sets out to try and stop the killings. 
 
Director: Rubén Galindo Jr. 
 
Writer: Rubén Galindo Jr. 
 
Cast: Jon Michael Bischof, Gabriela Hassel, Helena Rojo 
 
Language: English 
 
 
 
BOG (1984) 
 
Directed by Don Keeslar
 
Streaming on Shudder April 10th 
 
Synopsis 
 
Dynamite fishing in a rural swamp revives a prehistoric gill monster that must have the blood of human females in order to survive. 
 
Director: Don Keeslar 
 
Writer: Carl Kitt 
 
Cast: Gloria DeHaven, Aldo Ray, Marshall Thompson 
 
Language: English 
 
 
 
FINAL EXAM (1981) 
 
Directed by Jimmy Huston
 
﻿Streaming on Shudder April 17th 
 
Synopsis 
 
In a small college in North Carolina, only a select few students are left to take mid terms. But, when a killer strikes, it could be everyone’s final exam. 
 
Director: Jimmy Huston 
 
Writer: Jimmy Huston 
 
Cast: Cecile Bagdadi, Joel S. Rice, Ralph Brown 
 
Language: English 
 
 
 
PRIMAL RAGE (1988) 
 
Directed by Vittorio Rambaldi
 
Streaming on Shudder April 17th 
 
Synopsis
 
A baboon escapes from a Florida campus lab and starts spreading something bad with a bite.
 
Director: Vittorio Rambaldi
 
Writers: Umberto Lenzi and James Justice
 
Cast: Patrick Lowe, Cheryl Arutt, Sarah Buxton
 
Language: English
 
 
 
DARKLANDS (1996)
 
Directed by Julian Richards
 
Streaming on Shudder April 17th
 
Synopsis
 
A reporter investigates ritual profanations and finds himself involved with a Druidic cult.
 
Director: Julian Richards
 
Writers: Julian Richards and David Mitchell
 
Cast: Craig Fairbrass, Rowena King, Jon Finch
 
About Shudder: English
