Now Streaming: WHO KILLED ROBERT WONE? Searches for Justice

Some 79 minutes after he walked in the door, the Asian-American attorney was dead.

Who Killed Robert Wone?

The two-episode series is now streaming exclusively on Peacock TV. I've seen both episodes.

In 2006, Robert Wone entered a townhome in Washington, D.C., where three of his friends lived. Shortly thereafter, he was murdered.

All three men, however, denied any involvement to the police, pointing the finger instead at an unknown intruder who entered the home and killed their friend, for reasons unknown. Immediately suspicious of the three friends, due to the circumstances, the police began a thorough investigation, which only uncovered more questions than it answered.

Directed by Jared P. Scott, an award-winning filmmaker, the documentary series is immediately absorbing and gripping. It quickly peels back layers of the case, predominantly from the side of the police and the prosecutors, as well as journalists who observed and/or reported on what happened.

We also hear from Robert Wone's other friends, who express their shock at his murder and then their disbelief as the finger of accusation moves from an unknown invader to the three friends, who steadfastly proclaim their innocence. The only one in the series to speak on their behalf -- they themselves declined to appear -- their defense attorney vehemently denies every claim put forth by the authorities, casting doubt on every piece of evidence that they proffer.

The prosecution brings up evidence that may or may not have anything to do with guilt or innocence, but definitely makes it more sensational, since the three friends in question were involved in a polyamorous relationship, and one was considered a leader in the local gay community. Videotaped recordings of the police interviewing the three mem certainly sounds highly bigoted, though that's defended by the prosecutor as just what is typically said by police to try to evoke (or bully) a confession out of someone accused of a crime.

The search for justice takes years, and ends in a trial, though the outcome is hardly in question from the opening moments. Nonetheless, the documentary is complex and fascinating as it unravels a strange, baffling case.

Now Streaming covers international and indie genre films and TV shows that are available on legal streaming services.

