WOLF GARDEN Trailer: Indie Horror Flick Available On Demand This Month

Wayne David's horror flick Wolf Garden will be available On Demand on February 28th. The horror flick that David wrote, directed and starred in will be released by Gravitas Ventures. The official trailer was released today. You can check it out down below the announcement.

A man who has gone into isolated hiding is haunted by visions in the frightening WOLF GARDEN, premiering On Demand this February from Gravitas Ventures.

Written and Directed by Wayne David, WOLF GARDEN tells the blood-curdling story of William (Wayne David, Containment), a young man who disappears upon experiencing haunting visions of the woman he loves and a mysterious creature in the nearby woods. You can’t escape fear.

Wayne David, Sian Altman, Grant Masters, and Jake Wood star in a provocative and unique new horror film in the tradition of It Follows, out Feb 28.