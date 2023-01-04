LEGIONS Trailer: Argentine Horror Flick on VOD January 19th

Fabian Forte's Legions is coming to VOD on January 19th. The distributor XYZ Films has just released their trailer for the flick, which really pushes an Evil Dead angle here. I'm not saying that it isn't there but I came out of watching Legions last year with a different reaction.

There is dry humor, comedic elements and characters in the institution that made me think that the iconic Spanish director Álex de la Iglesia is definitely an influence here. While I would never consider myself an Iglesia authority I’ve seen enough to pick up on his matter of fact delivery style to notice its influence here. A pair of innocents in the asylum, Roberto y Pedro, along with Olga, who fancies herself still capable of using her feminine wiles to woo a man, act as a comedic anchor in Legions.

Sounds like there is a little something for everyone in Legions. You'll find out for yourself on the 19th.