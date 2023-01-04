LEGIONS Trailer: Argentine Horror Flick on VOD January 19th
Fabian Forte's Legions is coming to VOD on January 19th. The distributor XYZ Films has just released their trailer for the flick, which really pushes an Evil Dead angle here. I'm not saying that it isn't there but I came out of watching Legions last year with a different reaction.
There is dry humor, comedic elements and characters in the institution that made me think that the iconic Spanish director Álex de la Iglesia is definitely an influence here. While I would never consider myself an Iglesia authority I’ve seen enough to pick up on his matter of fact delivery style to notice its influence here. A pair of innocents in the asylum, Roberto y Pedro, along with Olga, who fancies herself still capable of using her feminine wiles to woo a man, act as a comedic anchor in Legions.
Sounds like there is a little something for everyone in Legions. You'll find out for yourself on the 19th.
XYZ Films is proud to launch the trailer to Fabián Forte's LEGIONS, which will land on North American VOD January 19th following an acclaimed festival run that included Sitges, Fantasia, and Fantaspoa. An unabashed love letter to Sam Raimi's EVIL DEAD series, this gory, hilarious, and heartwarming horror gem is the perfect way to start your 2023!Prolific Argentinian filmmaker Fabián Forte’s newest film combines the best of his previous cinematic endeavors: the comedic writing and direction of his 2016 hit DEAD MAN TELLS HIS OWN TALE is masterfully mixed with mystical horror of 2017's TERRIFIED - which Forte contributed to - and once you add a dash of slapstick gore and a whole lot of heart, and you have LEGIONS of fun!A powerful sorcerer, Antonio Poyju (Germán De Silva), is locked away in an asylum, and wastes away in his imprisonment as evil, demonic forces take control of Argentina. If Antonio can escape the psychiatric hospital and find his daughter, Helena, their combined strength could save Argentina... but Helena has forgotten her powers.Now Antonio must reteach her the ways of magic... and be humanity’s last hope against ancient evil!Written and directed by Fabián Forte, the film stars Germán de Silva, Ezequiel Rodriguez, and Lorena Vega and is produced by Javier Diaz.This wildly acclaimed Argentinian folk-horror powderkeg is rich with cultural vibrancy, all the while dwelling on the important role of heritage and belief in the mystical.
