THE OUTWATERS Clip: Found Footage Throwback in U.S. And Canadian Cinemas This Friday

Found footage horror flick The Outwaters, from writer/director Robbie Banfitch is coming to cinemas in the U.S. and here in Canada as well. Thank you Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting for thinking of us all the way up here.

At the moment cinemas here in Toronto and over in the West in Calgary and Vancouver will start screening The Outwaters this Friday, February 9th. After its done its theatrical duties it will move over the Screambox for streaming.

A clip has been sent out to give you a taste of what is store for everyone who dares to go watch this in a cinema. You're spcifically asking Canadians to head out during the coldest month of the year (well, here in Toronto and Calgary anyways, stupid Vancouver and their nice weather in February crap) so you better be good. We have seen posts from some of our peers in the horror community singing praises for The Outwaters, folks whose opinions we trust. Could be the real deal, folks.

Check it out, along with the trailer, down below.