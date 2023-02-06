THE OUTWATERS Clip: Found Footage Throwback in U.S. And Canadian Cinemas This Friday
Found footage horror flick The Outwaters, from writer/director Robbie Banfitch is coming to cinemas in the U.S. and here in Canada as well. Thank you Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting for thinking of us all the way up here.
At the moment cinemas here in Toronto and over in the West in Calgary and Vancouver will start screening The Outwaters this Friday, February 9th. After its done its theatrical duties it will move over the Screambox for streaming.
A clip has been sent out to give you a taste of what is store for everyone who dares to go watch this in a cinema. You're spcifically asking Canadians to head out during the coldest month of the year (well, here in Toronto and Calgary anyways, stupid Vancouver and their nice weather in February crap) so you better be good. We have seen posts from some of our peers in the horror community singing praises for The Outwaters, folks whose opinions we trust. Could be the real deal, folks.
Check it out, along with the trailer, down below.
THE OUTWATERSPlaying in select theaters nationwide (US and Canada) beginning February 9 including:New York (Alamo Drafthouse Manhattan, Regal Essex 14, Kaufman Astoria), Los Angeles (Music Hall 3), Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Calgary, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Toronto, Vancouver, Washington, D.C and many more.A throwback to the early days of the found-footage genre, Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting are releasing The Outwaters in theaters beginning February 9. The buzz around the film has been growing steadily since its successful festival run and culminated when its teaser trailer was shown ahead of Terrifier 2, which was also distributed by Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting, this past October. Following its theatrical run, the Company plans to release The Outwaters exclusively on its horror streaming service as a SCREAMBOX Original.Written and directed by Robbie Banfitch, The Outwaters takes viewers off the beaten path and into their own nightmares. The film plays out over three memory cards found in a sun-drenched section of the Mojave Desert. The footage within is that of a foursome, who set out to make a music video while camping, led by a charismatic LA filmmaker. Their trip starts out uneventful, though their peace is occasionally disrupted by unexplained sounds, vibrations, and unnatural animal behavior. Then one night everything changes, sending the foursome on a mind-bending trip through terror.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.