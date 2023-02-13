THE CREEPING: Release Date Announced For Debut UK Horror From Jamie Hooper

Due to a traumatic childhood experience Anna hasn’t returned to her family home for many years. With her ailing grandmother, Lucy, suffering with worsening symptoms of dementia, Anna moves home to look after her. Soon after, strange things begin happening. Though benign at first, events soon escalate into a nightmarish fight for life against a malevolent presence. She discovers the ordeal is linked to a dark family secret, a tragic past that’s haunted Anna her whole life… and Lucy’s fading memories could be the key to solving the mystery and surviving the nightmare.

Dark Sky Films announced today that Jamie Hooper's haunting horror and feature film debut The Creeping is coming to VOD/digital on March 3rd in the U.S.

The Creeping stars Leon Ancliffe, Taliyah Blair and Pauline Hooper. Jamie Hooper directed from a script he wrote with Helen Miles. This is Miles' first swipe of the pen and she also used her years of experience in sound departments to help the film.