SPOONFUL OF SUGAR: New Poster And Trailer Drop Ahead of Shudder Launch in March

Mercedes Bryce Morgan's sophomore feature film, the horror flick Spoonful of Sugar, starts streaming on Shudder on March 2nd. A new poster and trailer were sent out today. Check the trailer and a small selection of stills down below.

A disturbed babysitter experiences a sexual awakening while using LSD to alternatively treat a seemingly “sick” child from a family with dark secrets of their own.

Spoonful of Sugar stars Morgan Saylor (Blow The Man Down, White Girl) Kat Foster, Danilo Crovetti and Myko Olivier.