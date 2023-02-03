RIGHTEOUS THIEVES Trailer: As Long as You're Stealing From Nazi Scum, It's Okay

If you're going to steal anything and be deemed righteous for it steal back stolen treasures from Nazi scum!

Lionsgate will release Anthony Nardolillo's action film Righteous Thieves in theaters, On Digital and On Demand on March 10th, 2023. Lionsgate sent out the official trailer this week, check it out and a small selection of stills below.

In this ultimate heist thrill-ride, Annabel (Lisa Vidal), a leader of a secret organization engaged in the recovery of priceless artwork, assembles a ragtag crew of art thieves to recover a Monet, Picasso, Degas, and Van Gogh stolen by Nazis during WWII and now in the possession of neo-Nazi billionaire oligarch Otto Huizen (Brian Cousins). As the planned heist approaches, loyalties are tested when the crew learns the real reason behind Annabel’s search for the long-lost paintings.

Righteous Thieves stars Cam Gigandet, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Lisa Vidal, Carlos Miranda, Benjamin Schnau, and Danube Hermosillo.