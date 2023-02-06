REBROKEN: New Trailer & Poster For Indie Supernatural Thriller Starring Tobin Bell

A devastated father receives recordings from a mysterious stranger that allow him to communicate with his recently deceased daughter.

Horror icon Tobin Bell lends his fame in the new thriller, Rebroken, from director Kenny Yates. The supernatural thriller appears to be the directorial debut of Yates (he has another film 'in post' as well) and the sophomore writing effort from lead Scott Hamm, who joined writing veteran and co-star Kipp Tribble when writing the script.

Gravitas Ventures is releasing Rebroken on digital platforms on March 7th. They have sent along the trailer and poster ahead of the upcoming release. The poster features Bell in an obvious ploy to draw you to the film.

Check out the trailer below the official announcement.