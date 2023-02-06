REBROKEN: New Trailer & Poster For Indie Supernatural Thriller Starring Tobin Bell
A devastated father receives recordings from a mysterious stranger that allow him to communicate with his recently deceased daughter.
Horror icon Tobin Bell lends his fame in the new thriller, Rebroken, from director Kenny Yates. The supernatural thriller appears to be the directorial debut of Yates (he has another film 'in post' as well) and the sophomore writing effort from lead Scott Hamm, who joined writing veteran and co-star Kipp Tribble when writing the script.
Gravitas Ventures is releasing Rebroken on digital platforms on March 7th. They have sent along the trailer and poster ahead of the upcoming release. The poster features Bell in an obvious ploy to draw you to the film.
Check out the trailer below the official announcement.
On Digital Platforms March 7, 2023 from Gravitas VenturesDirected by: Kenny YatesStarring: Scott Hamm Duenas, Tobin Bell, Kipp TribbleTobin Bell, star of the SAW franchise joins Scott Hamm Duenas (Evil at the Door, "General Hospital") in REBROKEN, premiering On Digital Platforms March 7 from Gravitas Ventures.Will is a devastated father who spends his time between court-ordered grief counseling drinking himself into oblivion. He repeats the cycle of despair every day with no plans to stop, until he meets a mysterious stranger who gives him some old vinyl recordings. After Will listens to the records, he suddenly starts receiving messages from his recently deceased daughter. As the communications from his daughter grow more and more frequent, Will becomes convinced that these recordings hold the answer to bring his daughter back from the dead. But just as he is closing in on the truth, he starts to suspect that his counseling group has ulterior motives. After the stranger disappears, Will races against time to find him so he can get the last recording, or his chance to bring his daughter back might be gone forever.Also starring Kipp Tribble, Alison Haislip, Nija Okoro, Kenny Yates, Richard Siegelman, Blake Koren, and Billy Walker.REBROKEN is written by Kipp Tribble and Scott Hamm Duenas, and directed by Kenny Yates.
