PAINT Trailer: Owen Wilson Paints His Way Into Your Heart

Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont’s #1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.

The legacy of American artist Bob Ross in one that we hope lasts forever. Ross would whip up landscapes full of happy little trees in less than half an hour on his weekly television show, The Joy of Painting, for just over a decade. He was instantly recognizable in his post-hippie attire and blooming afro. He soothed you with his calm vocal instructions as he put brush to canvas week in and week out.

Seemingly unflappable, Ross was truly the 'joy' in the title of his show. But what if, as unthinkable as it may be, what if Ross has lost his touch and his acrylic empire came crashing down around him? How would have Ross handled that? Well, Brit McAdams' comedy, Paint, starring the Ross-channeling Owen WIlson offers up possible scenario.

The teaser trailer and poster for Paint have been released by IFC Films, who is putting Paint in cinemas on April 7th. Check out the trailer down below. It presents Paint as a quirky comedy, something akin to some of the first films of Jared Hess or Wes Anderson. Truly it's more of first opportunity to see how well Owen WIlson has channeled the late Ross and it's pretty spot on.

Take a look for yourself.