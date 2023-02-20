Nighthawk Shorts Fest Returns with Prep, Free Noir Papillon, Kentucker Audley's NoBudge, and More

Winter days and nights are made for movie watching - in a cinema, if you feel comfortable, and while you might think March is a slow season for cinema, you'd be wrong. For those in the Brooklyn or general New York area, the wonderful Nitehawk Cinema is once against hosting its amazing festival of short films. Short on duration, but never short on story, character, or style. And the festival brings an amazing variety and selection, from comedies to dramas, from midnight stories to music videos. You can catch it all early next month, and you can find the full programme and tickets. on the Nitehawk website. Check out the press release below.

Nitehawk Shorts Festival will return for its ninth year, running from March 1-5 2023.This year marks a few exciting additions. For one, an unprecedented amount of submissions, the festival will present seven programs total, one more than past years. Another remarkable feature is that of the 60+ shorts included, almost 100% are from submissions. As in previous years the line-up includes filmmakers from diverse backgrounds, with at least half made by female or non-binary filmmakers. Taking place at both Nitehawk venues in Williamsburg and Prospect Park, the festivities will include an Opening and Closing Nite party, many filmmakers in attendance for Q&A, and audiences will be treated to a new commissioned work by animator Leah Shore, who will create an original festival bumper that will play before all programs.



The seven programs in this year’s festival, including Opening Nite, Music Driven, Midnite, Matinee One, Matinee Two, NoBudge, and Closing Nite. Opening, Matinee 2, NoBudge and Closing Nite shows will take place at the Prospect Park location, with post-screening parties hosted in the Trees Lounge bar on Opening and Closing nights. Music Driven, Midnite, and Matinee 1 will be at the Williamsburg location.



Another addition to this year’s festival comes in the form of a new prize from Future of Film is Female (FOFIF), which will award one filmmaker $250 and inclusion in the ongoing series hosted by Nitehawk.