MOON GARDEN Trailer: Totally Unique And Creative Dark Fantasy in Cinemas This Spring

Prepare yourselves for something very unique, Ryan Stevens Harris’ fantasy Moon Garden, coming to cinemas this Spring from Oscilloscope Pictures.

A comatose five-year-old girl journeys through an industrial wonderland to find her way back to consciousness.

It's difficult to explain what Moon Garden is. It's a bunch of Phil Tippet, a bunch of Terry Gilliam, and even a little bit Guy Maddin and backyard Tarsem Singh even. Basically it is wildly imaginative, tremendously creative, totally engrossing and even a little terrifying. It's magical, both dark and divine.

Oscilloscope released a trailer yesterday which should give a pretty good idea of what is in store for you, should you choose to immerse yourselves in Harris' dreamscape.