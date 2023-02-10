MOON GARDEN Trailer: Totally Unique And Creative Dark Fantasy in Cinemas This Spring
Prepare yourselves for something very unique, Ryan Stevens Harris’ fantasy Moon Garden, coming to cinemas this Spring from Oscilloscope Pictures.
A comatose five-year-old girl journeys through an industrial wonderland to find her way back to consciousness.
It's difficult to explain what Moon Garden is. It's a bunch of Phil Tippet, a bunch of Terry Gilliam, and even a little bit Guy Maddin and backyard Tarsem Singh even. Basically it is wildly imaginative, tremendously creative, totally engrossing and even a little terrifying. It's magical, both dark and divine.
Oscilloscope released a trailer yesterday which should give a pretty good idea of what is in store for you, should you choose to immerse yourselves in Harris' dreamscape.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.