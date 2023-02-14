MALUM: Welcome Villain Retitles LAST SHIFT Reboot, Aims For Theatrical Release This Spring

A rookie police officer willingly takes the last shift at a newly decommissioned police station in an attempt to uncover the mysterious connection between her father's death and a vicious cult.

News comes to us that newly minted outfit, Welcome Villain, have retitled their first original production, a reboot of Anthony DiBlasi's 2014 horror flick, Last Shift. From this moment on the new film has a new name, Malum. The Latin word means Evil or Wrong. It also means Apple, so yeah, forbidden fruit anyone?

The original team are behind the reboot: director Anthony DiBlasi and his co-writer Scott Poiley. The pair have the opportunity to expand on their original film with better resources and tools. It will not be a shot for shot remake of Last Shift, rather a reimagining of the original film.

Mulam stars Jessica Sula, Candice Coke, Chaney Morrow, Clarke Wolfe, Morgan Lennon, Valerie Loo, Monroe Cline, Eric Olson, Sam Brooks, Kevin Wayne, Danielle Coyne, Natalie Victoria, Christopher Matthew Spencer and Britt George.

Our friends at Raven Banner are handling international sales for Malum and will present the flick to buyers at EFM in Berlin next month. Wlecome Villain will distribute Malum domestically in the Spring with a nationwide theatrical release.

“With this new film, we really wanted it to stand on its own, and giving it a new title absolutely does that,” says filmmaker Anthony DiBlasi. “The name ‘Malum’ is not only a major element of the plot and how things unfold, but that word, in some of the oldest languages in history, means ‘evil’ and ‘an offense against right or law,’ which seamlessly ties into the twisted, horrific themes of the film. Once audiences see the movie, they won’t soon forget the name ‘Malum’.”

“From day one, the goal was always to produce something that paid homage to the original but broke new ground in a much bigger way, making it feel less like a remake and more like a reimagining,” says Dan Clifton, producer of MALUM and Head of Production for Welcome Villain. “From a scale and scope perspective, this film is a much meaner, larger beast. From a horror perspective, it cranks the intensity up to eleven, which we think fans will love. The Welcome Villain team is eager for the world to see MALUM, our first of many original productions.”

MALUM stars Jessica Sula (Skins, Split, Godless, Panic) and was shot on location in a recently abandoned prison in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. The cast also includes Candice Coke (Kevin Can F**K Himself), Chaney Morrow (Haunt), Clarke Wolfe (Satanic Panic, Torn Hearts), Morgan Lennon (Something From Tiffany’s), Valerie Loo (American Horror Stories), Monroe Cline (Don’t Worry Darling), Eric Olson (Raising Helen), Sam Brooks (Fear Street: Part Two - 1978), Kevin Wayne (The Outsider), Danielle Coyne (Bad Apples), Natalie Victoria (Dead Heads), Christopher Matthew Spencer (Snowfall, Winning Time) and Britt George (True Blood).

The film features special effects make-up from the team at RussellFX (Hellraiser, The Ritual, The Night House). MALUM is produced by Scott Poiley and Welcome Villain Films’ Head of Production Dan Clifton and executive produced by Mary Poiley, Welcome Villain Films co-founders Luke LaBeau, Head of Development, Eric Kleifield, Head of Creative, Bonner Bellew, Head of Operations and Justin Brown of Bespoke Production Capital.