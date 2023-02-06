LA CIVIL: Cannes-Winning Revenge Narco-Western in U.S. Cinemas March 3rd

This sounds downright captivating. Teodora Ana Mihai's Revenge Narco-Western La Civil is coming to cinemas in the U.S. starting in New York on March 3rd.

Cielo’s teenage daughter, Laura, is kidnapped in Northern Mexico. Despite paying several ransoms, Laura is not returned. When the authorities offer no support in the search, Cielo takes matters into her own hands and transforms from housewife into vengeful militant.

Winner of the Winner of the Un Certain Regard, Prize of Courage at Cannes,La Civil had started out as a documentary from Mihai, centered on true events surrounding a woman named Miriam Rodriguez.

When I started following her, documenting her life, it soon proved a way too tricky road for an observational documentary: the region was very unsafe and I felt too censored by the circumstances and the content of the plot, which was managing a good amount of sensitive information. So the decision was taken: we would write a fictional story, inspiring ourselves of two years and a half of valuable research material I had gathered by then.

We don't have an official trailer from the distributor right now, so we've got from one of the film's producers Menuetto Films.