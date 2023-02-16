INTO THE ABYSS: Official English Trailer For Argentine Sci-fi Horror

The official trailer for Argentine sci-fi horror flick Into The Abyss has been sent out by Black Mandala. Into The Abyss was directed Matías Rispau and co-written with a frequent collaborator, Boris C.Q.

Rispau's film had its world premiere in front of a home town crowd at Mar del Plata then played in front of his peers at the Buenos Aires based genre festival, Rojo Sangre Film Fest. There it won the "Best Director","Best Sound" and "Special Mention" awards.

They came from heaven, installing perpetual night. Then the deluge that would change humanity forever. Bannon is trapped in the middle of a city isolated and covered by a black and rainy sky, which epitomizes the end and decay of the old world. Seeking to leave the condemned area, he will realize that his very existence drags the vestiges of that world and must be put to the test or perish in the Abyss.

"The sun will turn into darkness and the moon into blood..."

In the words of the director: “The film attracts by a proposal where the viewer can be carried away in the adventure by the classic form and style, with genres such as science fiction and terror, but without losing, at the same time, a personal and human nucleus with which many will be able to find themselves”.

Starring Martin Rispau; Germán Baudino (History of the Occult, What the Waters Left Behind /Netflix); Chucho Fernández; Paula Brasca; and the actor of Terrified (Netflix, Amazon, Shudder), Demián Salomón.