FROM BLACK: Shudder Reveals Release Date And Stills For Horror Flick

A young mother, crushed by guilt after the disappearance of her young son 5 years previously, is presented with a bizarre offer to learn the truth and set things right. But how far is she willing to go, and is she willing to pay the terrifying price for a chance to hold her boy again?

Thomas Marchese's sophomore feature film, the horror flick From Black, is coming to Shudder on April 28th. Apart from announcing the streaming date Shudder also sent along a small batch of stills, which you will find in the gallery below.

From Black stars Anna Camp with Jennifer Lafleur, John Ales, Travis Hammer, and Richie Montgomery.