CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS Blu-ray Giveaway

... it’s Christmas Eve and fiery record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party, until the robotic Santa Claus at a nearby toy store goes haywire and makes her night more than a little complicated. Santa Claus begins a rampant killing spree through the neon drenched snowscape against a backdrop of drugs, sex, metal and violence, ultimately forcing Tori into a blood splattered battle for survival against the ruthless heavy metal Saint Nick himself.

There's always room for Christmas. Joe Begos' ode to 80s slasher flicks Christmas Bloody Christmas arrived in time for the holidays to be streamed on Shudder and screened in cinemas in North America. It's now coming out on Blu-ray and DVD from RLJE Films on March 7, 2023.

Christmas Bloody Christmas where I gushed pretty hard for it in my review.

Joe Begos’ Christmas Bloody Christmas is a great antidote of a holiday horror movie, ready to fight off the ill effects of all those saccharine, feel good holiday offerings that come around this time of year. It’s raunchy, it’s bloody, it’s fuck-off violent, and near taboo at times. Christmas Bloody Christmas is a lump of coal shoved up your ass that gives you a diamond by the end you've clenched so much in its run time.

One of the things you learn about indie cinema is that everyone loves working with their friends and cast them as often as they can in their films. Begos is no exception. Begos alumni Josh Ethier, Graham Skipper, Jeremy Gardner, Matt Mercer and Abraham Benrubi as the muderous Robo-Santa all appear in Christmas Bloody Christmas.

